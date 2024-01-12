Rachida Dati was indicted for passive corruption, concealment of abuse of power and passive influence peddling





After the resignation of Elisabeth Borne, Monday 8 January, the following day Gabriel Attal was appointed Prime Minister by President Macron. The youngest French prime minister formed his government yesterday. Objective: a “stiffened” executive, a desire that was not maintained during Macron's first five-year mandate.

Before the official announcement, several names were revealed. They remain in office Bruno Le Maire (Economy), Gérald Darmanin (Interior), Sébastien Lecornu (Army) and Eric Dupond-Moretti (Justice). Prisca Thévenot she was appointed government spokesperson and the surprise of the evening was Rachida Dati, 58 years old, who became Minister of Culture. She was spokesperson for Nicolas Sarkozy in the 2007 presidential elections, then Minister of Justice in the first and second Fillon governments, MEP from 2009 to 2019. Currently, she is Mayor, for “Les Républicains”, of the seventh district of Paris.

Even before Dati's appointment was made official, her first enemy, the socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, sent a sharp reaction to the media. “I wish those working in the world of culture good luck in the trials they will have to face“. Criticism also from ecologists.

At 58, Dati, who said he only had attention for the seventh municipality of Paris, agreed to join the followers of the Head of State, after having said many negative words about his new colleagues. In June 2021, he stated: “What is La République en Marche? Absence of ideology, of conviction. A party of left-wing traitors and right-wing traitors, which is nothing, without Emmanuel Macron”.

Rachida Dati was indicted for passive corruption, concealment of abuse of power and passive influence peddling. The politician is suspected of having received 900 thousand euros in three years (2009, 2010, 2011) from Renault to influence the European Parliament, during the period in which she was an MEP. Madame Rachida admitted to having received payments, but she denied having carried out lobbying activities in Brussels on behalf of the car manufacturer.

Stéphane Séjourné, 38 years old, MEP, was appointed Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs. Séjourné, who is Attal's husband, at the request of the Head of State, will remain general secretary of Renaissance, Macron's movement, in view of the European elections on 9 June.

