A priest and a nun were attacked with a knife in the church of Saint-Pierre-d’Are’ne in Nice. Around 10, just before the service, an individual entered the church and immediately approached the priest Krzyzstof Rudzinski, 57 and of Polish origin, stabbing him several times (about twenty according to a journalist from Le Point). After that he attacked the 72-year-old nun, who was slightly injured. Neither is in danger of life, as also confirmed by the Minister of the Interior Gerard Darmanin. The area was cordoned off and isolated.

According to reports from the newspaper ‘Le Point’, the attacker shouted: “Macron must be killed.” The minister wanted to congratulate the “police forces who promptly arrested the perpetrator” of the attack.