This Monday, May 16, President Emmanuel Macron appointed Elisabeth Borne as Prime Minister. In this way, she becomes the second woman to head the Gallic Government. The former Minister of Labor succeeds Jean Castex, who resigned hours before her appointment.

The former Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, was chosen to head the new French government after the re-election of Emmanuel Macron. Borne succeeds Jean Castex, who resigned shortly before her appointment and will be in charge of carrying out the reforms for Macron’s second five-year term.

In a statement, the Elysée explained the decision of the head of state: “the election of Elisabeth Borne is the election of the competition at the service of France, of a woman of conviction, action and achievement.” The letter stressed that she is a person with “culture of the State, the territory and the company.”

This reiterates Macron’s commitment to gender equality, including in high government positions.

A government source announced that the appointment of the new cabinet, under the direction of the former Labor Minister, should take place in “the next few days.”

Meanwhile, the same source indicated that Borne’s general policy speech will take place after the legislative elections on June 12 and 19. The elections will be the first great challenge for politics, known for a firmness with which he has already carried out major reforms in the past.

News in development…