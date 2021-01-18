It will not go down in history for bearing the most equanimous name, but it will be one of the beacons of the government of President Emmanuel Macron. The law of separatism, which seeks regulate Muslim worship and their habits so that they are acceptable in the republic, will be presented today before the French National Assembly.

From forced marriages, the virginity test in women, the wearing of the veil in girls, online hatred, compulsory educational instruction from the age of 3 in schools, worship, financing of mosques, their transparency and hatred on social media are part of this new legislation.

A project that divide the muslims in France but it is a fundamental element for the government in its battle against Islamic radicalizationespecially from his suburban youth. A law strengthened by the slaughter of Professor Samuel Paty, for having shown the cartoons of the Prophet in a class on freedom of expression.

Muslims and the law of secularism

The bill seeks put order in the practice of Muslim worship. A difficult exercise because, if the majority of religions are governed by the secular law of 1905, 92% of Muslim structures repeal it. By hosting cultural and religious activities, they are further under the 1901 law.

The government wants to force them to depend on the 1905 law, which is the law of secularism, imposing on them new obligations if they remain as they are. Secularism means the right not to believe and to accept the institutions of the republic over religion. A concept that is unacceptable to Islam rigorous and has generated a battle in the Muslim community: to be or not to be with the republic is the synthesis, when radical Islam is financed by countries hostile to France.

The law touches issues ultrasensitive in the coexistence between the French and Islam. More of 1700 amendments have been added to the initial project.

Anti-French demonstrations in Istanbul. Photo: AP

The goal is to allow the prefects to better understand the number of places of worship in their territory. Various provisions are also envisaged for greater transparency in accounting and financial terms for the associations that host them. Article 35 establishes that foreign donations that exceed 10,000 euros will be subject to a resource declaration regime. In case of non-compliance, a fine of 3,750 euros is foreseen.

In addition, “the certification of the annual accounts by an auditor is foreseen, when the association benefits from advantages or resources from abroad”, according to the bill (article 33). Financing is fundamental in the legislation: radical Islam comes to France thanks to the financing of mosques and associations by funds from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. A battle of funds and influences between the Muslim Salafists and the Muslim Brotherhood, which they intoxicate the suburbs of the big cities in France.

The threat of radical Islam

Many imams in France are under threat from the Salafists, who question their sermons and preaching. That is why several measures are aimed at punishing or preventing any dangerous drift. The penalties will be increased when provocations are detected to commit certain serious offenses in places of worship or in the immediate vicinity. The penalty will increase to several years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros.

Presence in a place of worship may be prohibited by order of a judge. The “prohibition to appear in places of worship” could be “issued by the judge (…) in the event of conviction for provoking acts of terrorism or inciting discrimination, hatred or violence” (article 42). Finally, “any person convicted of acts of terrorism” cannot run an association religious for a period of ten years (Article 43).

Salafists do not want their daughters to be educated in the republican school because they do not accept that they cannot go to school with a veil or burqa when they are teenagers or do gymnastics or go to the pool. They are educated in Islamic schools, financed by the saudis and Turkey, or at home. The government is going to regulate that education completely. It will be subject to a special authorization.

School education

To fight against Islamist separatism, family education will no longer be authorized at the beginning of the next school year, except for medical reasons Section 21 of the bill angered the family school community and raised constitutional issues. Establishes “the principle of compulsory schooling” for children from 3 to 16 years and the conditions of exemption can be accepted “for reasons derived from the child’s situation and defined by law.”

The Council of State, the highest constitutional authority, points out a possible constitutional obstacle: the principle of compulsory “education” – and not “schooling” – established by the Ferry Act of 1882, has been constantly reaffirmed. And a problem of proportionality: homeschooling affects 0.5% of students and the abuses observed are not based on reliable elements.

But the government is on a firm line: if families want to educate their child at home, must request authorization of National Education and justify this choice. Until then, they were only required to make a simple statement.

The interior minister’s office explains that 50% of the children who attend Koranic schools are officially educated as a family. Are they all families of radicalized?

Against forced marriages

Marriages in conservative Muslim families are decided between the parents and for reasons such as money, land, dowry, and inter-family ties. The last condition is love. The original Muslim immigration to France came from generally conservative African countries with an oral Islam, which is transmitted from generation to generation. The bride and groom can be cousins and they are married in the mosque of their country of origin rather than in the institutions of the Republic and one of them arrives in France by the law of the family reunification.

The government wants to fight against forced marriages in France: a significant phenomenon since, according to some associations, in recent years they have taken place 200,000 forced celebrations in the country. Therefore, the text gives more powers to the registrar.

Article 17 requires you to meet separately with future spouses, when there is a doubt on the free nature of consent. If, at the end of these interviews, the questions persist, the agent must summon the prosecutor “for the purposes of a possible opposition to the marriage.” Additionally, the bill formally prohibits certificates of “virginity” , issued by certain doctors and penalizes these practices. It carries 15,000 euros of penalty.

The problem is not the women asking for them, including operations to repair the hymen and not to be punished by the families, but the parents of the spouses who demand them.

Another of the Muslim cultural heritages is polygamy, when Islam agrees to have up to four wives that can support the husband with dignity. Permission to stay will be denied to any foreigner living in a state of polygamy and must leave the national territory.

Hate in the networks

The law incorporates the battle against hate on social media. Article 20 establishes that those who commit hate online be tried in immediate appearance. But the case of Samuel is at the heart of this law.

The bill creates a new crime: knowingly revealing, by any means, including messaging and social networks, information that allows the identification or location of a person with the aim of exposing him to an immediate risk of damaging his life or his physical and mental integrity.

Article 20 modifies the criminal procedure code so that perpetrators of hateful content on the Internet are immediately tried. This article accompanies the creation of a position in the Paris prosecutor’s office specialized in online hate. France is going to reform the law on digital services, which has already been advanced by the European Commission to force networks to fight against illegal content.

Article 24 of the project proposes prosecute the perpetrators, violence and intimidation against public officials for religious reasons. The law provides for 5 years in prison and a 75,000 euro fine. For foreigners, the prohibition of entering the national territory can be decreed.

The objective is to protect public officials from threats or any act of intimidation that is intended to be exercised against them. A measure that seeks to protect hospital staff when the husband demands that his wife be examined by a female doctor. Or the case of Professor Samuel Paty, pointed out on social networks by a video and then slaughtered by a young jihadist for showing the prophet’s cartoons in a class on freedom of expression.

Macron’s project has three goals: consolidate republican values, avoid the Islamist drifts of imams that threaten France in their sermons and poison vulnerable young people and equal opportunities for a community that today does not have them.

Paris, correspondent

