By Marine Strauss

PARIS (Reuters) – France is preparing to introduce restrictions on water use in parts of the country from March in an unprecedented move for the time of year following the driest winter in 64 years, the environment minister said. Environment, Christophe Bechu, this Wednesday.

France has recorded 32 days without rain, according to the meteorological institute Meteo-France.

Irrigation is already restricted in 87 southern counties, which usually happens in summer, not winter, and meetings with officials on Friday and Monday will seek to extend those measures, Bechu said.

“It’s unprecedented” at this time of year, the minister told Franceinfo. “France is in a state of alert.”

Bechu did not elaborate on possible measures, but said they would be “soft” and taken on a case-by-case basis when needed in a specific area to avoid the adoption of tougher emergency measures closer to the summer.

Filling swimming pools, for example, may be restricted in some territories, he said.

Hydropower stocks are low in France compared to last year, the second lowest in ten years, and the amount of snow in the Alps is also low compared to 2022, which was a particularly dry year.

“Overall, we expect lower hydropower output and lower river levels in spring and summer,” said Jean-Paul Harreman, director of consultancy EnAppSys BV.

Meteo-France reported that rainfall over the next three months will be crucial for groundwater and rivers to return to normal levels before summer.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss in Brussels, Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin in Paris);