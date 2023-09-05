France is preparing for the withdrawal of its troops in Niger, where 1,500 French soldiers are stationed on an anti-terrorist mission. Six weeks after a coup d’état brought to power in the Sahelian country a military junta that Paris refuses to recognize, contacts for the withdrawal of part of the troops have begun. This was revealed on Tuesday by the newspaper the world and Agence France Presse, citing French sources. The junta-appointed prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, announced on Monday that talks were underway.

“The government has already denounced the agreements that allow them to be in our territory,” Lamine Zeine said at a press conference. “They are in a situation of illegality and I think that the talks that are taking place should allow these forces to withdraw from our country very quickly.”

A source close to the French Minister of the Armies, Sébastien Lecornu, confirmed that on Monday there were contacts between the military of both countries. And he affirmed: “There are local exchanges of functional coordination between the military to facilitate the movement of French military means immobilized since the suspension of anti-terrorist cooperation.”

The police contain thousands of protesters against the presence of the French military in Niger, last Saturday in Niamey.

ISSIFOU DJIBO (EFE)

For France, it is important to underline that the contacts have been developed between the military and not with the coup junta. He considers that his interlocutor continues to be the deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum, and his government. That is why he keeps his ambassador in Niamey, the Nigerian capital, despite the fact that the coup leaders have withdrawn his diplomatic immunity and have declared it persona non grata. And that is why until now he has maintained the military contingent.

In an interview with the worldFrench Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna hinted this weekend that a military presence in Niger made little sense if neither soldiers nor vehicles could leave their bases to carry out their anti-terrorist mission. “It is important to remember that these troops are there at the request of the Nigerien authorities, to support them in the fight against terrorist armed groups, and to carry out training actions,” she said Colonna. And she added: “Today this mission can no longer be guaranteed, because, de facto, we no longer have joint operations with the Nigerien Armed Forces.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

It is not clear where the first troops to leave Niger will go or the pace of the withdrawal. They could return to France or move to neighboring Chad, according to Le Monde. The withdrawal from Mali, where more than 5,000 French soldiers were stationed, lasted from the end of 2021 to August 2022.

The succession of coups in the Sahel and the withdrawal of France comes 10 years after the military intervention, at the request of the governments of the region, with the aim of stopping the jihadist advance. In addition to Mali, French troops have left Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic in recent years, while Wagner’s Russian mercenaries have assumed a significant role in these countries. The decade culminates in an atmosphere of growing anti-French sentiment and accusations of neocolonialism against the former metropolis.

Demonstrations in Niamey

Last weekend, thousands of people demonstrated again in front of the military base that hosts French soldiers in Niamey to demand their withdrawal, a public pressure that is increasing. The other point of friction with Paris is the presence of Ambassador Silvain Itté on Nigerian soil after the military junta gave him a period of 48 hours to leave the country, which was fulfilled a week ago.

“He did not behave properly as a diplomat,” justified the Nigerian Prime Minister, Lamine Zeine. “I myself, at one point, asked to preserve relations between the two States, France is a country with which we have always developed cooperative relations and the Minister of Foreign Affairs officially invited him to come and discuss it with us, to see to what extent we could resolve the escalations,” he explained. And he added: “But he refused to do it. At first glance, this is derogatory behavior and is not acceptable. We are simply waiting for this partner, let’s say unauthorized, to leave our country as soon as possible.”

Tens of thousands of people gather, for the second consecutive day, to demand the withdrawal of French troops from Niger, last Saturday in Niamey.

Issa Ousseini (EFE)

On the other hand, the prime minister confirmed that they are negotiating with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and that they hope to reach an agreement in the coming days to lift the sanctions imposed on this African country. “We hope that, under the premise of certain goodwill, we will reach an agreement in a few days,” said Lamine Zeine, who criticized the sanctions approved by ECOWAS. “Decisions were made in haste,” she said, referring to “border closures, power cuts, preventing medicines from reaching a country and even threatening to attack militarily.” Finally, he insisted that negotiations are underway, but that his country remains on alert for a possible armed intervention. “As a responsible government,” he concluded, “we expect the country to be attacked at any time, and that is what is unfortunate.”

The president of Nigeria and ECOWAS, Bola Tinubu, insinuated a few days ago that the regional body could cede in its postulates and accept a nine-month transition, compared to its official position, which continues to be the immediate release of the ousted president Bazoum and his restoration in power. Through a statement, Tinubu’s cabinet assured last Thursday that Nigeria had already experienced a nine-month transition to democracy after a coup in 1999. “The president sees no reason why this situation cannot be replicated in Niger if the military authorities are sincere”, assured the Presidency. The coup leaders proposed a three-year transition period in August, which Cedeao rejects.

Despite the fact that the official positions of both parties have not budged, the signs of détente are evident and the option of military intervention seems frozen for the moment. This Monday, the transitional government of Niger reopened its country’s airspace, closed since August 6, for civil flights. “The airspace of the Republic of Niger is open for all national and international commercial flights,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport told the Niger Press Agency on Monday. However, military flights remain prohibited and subject to authorization by the Nigerien authorities.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.