The presidential election in France is bringing back bad memories in the country, such as the riots that took place exactly one year ago. Many are therefore taking precautions.

Paris – On Sunday in France The first round of parliamentary elections was held after French President Emmanuel Macron This is due to the disastrous European electionsresults of his party. Macron is currently facing a lot of pressure from the right-wing populists Marine Le Pen and her party National Rally (RN) under pressure. According to initial projections and results, the right-wing parties are clearly ahead in the French election. The decision will now be made in a run-off vote next Sunday (July 7).

Parliamentary elections in France: Many people are reminded of the riots in 2023

On the day of the first round of the French parliamentary elections, the fear of riots was also evident in many parts of the country. Many French people are likely to recall the violent unrest that hit France last summer.

Almost exactly a year ago, on June 27, 2023, 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk was killed by police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. As a result, massive riots continued throughout France. According to government figures, 700 police officers were injured during the riots and more than 5,000 cars and almost 1,000 houses were set on fire or destroyed.

Fear of unrest: major cities are prepared for anything in French elections

Before the early French elections, many retailers in French cities feared violent riots again. In the country’s major cities, they are therefore barricading their stores. Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez said the security forces were prepared for possible riots. “Our big concern is that June 2024 will be like June 2023,” a French trade representative told information from Picture-Newspaper, according to.

In many places in France, owners are barricading the windows and doors of their shops

In Lyon, in the south-eastern French prefecture of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, for example, many shop owners sealed their windows with wooden boards or other suitable objects on the day of the first round of presidential elections. Many of the shop owners had also been affected by the violent riots the previous year.

“This evening, our city of Lyon is protecting itself from possible attacks that the extreme left has announced if they do not like the results,” said Lyon politician Jean-Stéphane Chaillet. But in France’s capital Paris, many shop owners have also protected their businesses for fear of riots.

The French trade association is expecting serious riots and unrest, particularly as a result of the second round of the French presidential election on July 7. The association is warning of possible huge losses in sales if there are further violent scenes on the streets of French towns and cities. If they are damaged in potential riots, shops may have to remain closed for days.

New election provokes protests against right-wing and extreme parties in France

In recent weeks, hundreds of thousands of people have protested in cities and towns across France against the policies of right-wing and radical right-wing parties, which in France, just like in many other European countries, are currently on the riseThe French police counted 250,000 participants in the largely moderate protests in the middle of the month (15 June 2024), and even 640,000 according to the Confédération générale du travail, reported the French The World. (fh)