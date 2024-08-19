France is preparing to bid farewell to the star Alain Delon, one of the most prominent icons of French cinema, the day after his death, which sparked a flood of sad reactions and praise for the late actor from all over the world.

Delon’s three children, Anthony, Anouchka and Alain Fabien, will officiate at the funeral of Delon, who was one of the giants of the French screen.

The three issued a joint obituary for their father on Sunday. It is not yet clear whether there will be a public tribute or whether the funeral will be completely private and limited to relatives and professionals.

Fans of Dillon flocked to the vicinity of his home in Duchy throughout Sunday to pay their last respects to the place where he lived and to lay flowers in front of his house.

In France, national dailies devoted the front pages of their Monday editions to Delon. Le Figaro and Le Parisien ran the same headline, “The Last Samurai,” inspired by the late actor’s film “Le Samurai,” while Libération ran a black-and-white photo of the actor with the words “Plein sommeil” (“Peaceful sleep”), echoing the title of one of his most famous films, “Plein Soleil” (“Full sun”).

The attention given by the world’s newspapers to the news of Delon’s death and the large space some of them devoted to writing about him showed the aura he enjoyed that went far beyond the borders of France. With Delon’s death, an era ends and a page is turned in the history of the French seventh art, the period extending from the 1960s to the 1980s, when cinema speaking the language of Molière was at the height of its power and enjoyed a global status.

In a post on the X platform, French President Emmanuel Macron commented on Delon’s death, saying, “Museo Klein or Rocco, Le Guibert or Le Samourai, Alain Delon played legendary roles, and made the world dream. He gave his unforgettable face to turn our lives upside down.”