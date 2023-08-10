France | Preliminary investigation: Safety regulations were not followed in the burned vacation home

An association that helps people with disabilities rented an apartment that had, for example, the wrong kind of fire alarms.

Eleven one person died as a result of a fire in a holiday home intended for the disabled in Alsace, France, on Wednesday. The burnt holiday home had been rented for the summer by an association that helps people with disabilities.

According to preliminary investigations, safety requirements were not met in the apartment, say the news agency AFP and Britannia, among others the BBC.

of Colmar assistant city attorney Nathalie Kielwasser told AFP that, among other things, the destination had not been subjected to safety inspections in accordance with the regulations, and it did not meet the general requirements of accommodation operations.

In addition, the fire alarms in the holiday home were of the wrong type, and Kielwasser could not say whether there were fire extinguishers in the building.

There were 28 people in the house at the time of the fire. Ten of the dead were adults with learning disabilities and one was their companion. However, according to the local mayor’s office, the owner of the house had signed a contract to accommodate only 16 people.

TuliPalon the reason is not yet clear. It caught fire early Wednesday morning in the commune of Wintzenheim in northeastern France.

The burnt house is an old wooden barn building that was converted for holiday use.