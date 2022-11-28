French politician Filippo: support for Zelensky will turn into “suicide” for Europe

The United States will get rich on the conflict in Ukraine, but for Europe, supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will turn into a “suicide”. This scenario was predicted in Twitter Florian Filippo, leader of the French movement “Patriots” and ex-MP of the European Parliament.

“Our suicidal response to the Ukrainian crisis will lead to a massive transfer of trillions of euros from EU countries to the United States,” he said.

According to the politician, the United States lobbied for its interests among European leaders and made them “active accomplices in this massacre.” He called on the European community to wake up.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal met with the Foreign Ministers of seven European countries. The parties talked about arming and continuing financial support for Kyiv, but one of the main topics was the ninth package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union (EU).