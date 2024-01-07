Russian President Vladimir Putin has put the country on a war footing, thereby greatly strengthening the army. This will lead to the fact that the military of the Russian Armed Forces will win in the Ukrainian conflict, said the former head of the General Staff of the French Air Force, General Jean-Paul Palomero, on January 4 on the TV channel LCI.

“Vladimir Putin increased the military budget to extremely high values, he put the country on a war footing. Also, regarding mobilization, he significantly increased the personnel of the Russian army and strengthened the military industry,” Palomero said.

Ukraine, on the contrary, in his opinion, has not found a way to make up for technical and human losses while Russia is “on the rise.”

On January 7, the head of the press center of the Vostok group of troops, Alexander Gordeev, said that Russian troops in the South Donetsk direction had eliminated more than 90 militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

On January 6, the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua, after a conversation with some military officers and officers, wrote about mass refusals in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to fight in battles in the village of Krynki.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that in the southern Donetsk direction, units of the eastern group of forces defeated units of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Novomikhailovka area, where the militants’ losses amounted to more than 90 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and six cars.

Earlier, on January 4, The Washington Post reported growing discontent in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to heavy losses and lack of results in operations in the Dnieper River area. In addition, discontent in the Ukrainian army is growing due to the leadership’s statements about successes in the Dnieper direction. In particular, the military reported a high level of casualties in this sector and a lack of progress on the front line.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian leader Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

