The actions of the authorities of the United States of America “lead to a long and tragic war on European soil.” This opinion was expressed on June 8 by the deputy of the National Assembly of France, the head of the Arise, France party, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, in an interview with the newspaper Le Dialogue.

According to him, Washington, represented by US President Joe Biden, “pursuing its own selfish interests”, deprives Europe of its own sovereignty on the world stage and pumps out its resources.

“Joe Biden, [глава Еврокомиссии] Ursula von der Leyen, [президент Франции Эммануэль] Macron and this whole cabal are leading us to a long and tragic war on European soil. These actions will return Europe to the past for half a century,” said Dupont-Aignan.

He noted that the plans of the United States, which European countries have joined, are hiding under the guise of helping Ukraine. In fact, the politician is sure, mercenary goals are hidden behind supposedly noble motives, as in the case of Washington – to transfer obsolete equipment to Kyiv in order to begin modernizing its own arsenal.

Speaking about the Ukrainian crisis, Dupont-Aignan proposed a settlement scenario that does not correspond to the interests of Kyiv, but reflects the real state of affairs.

“The solution is the constitutional status of autonomy for Donbass. This means the demilitarization and final neutrality of Ukraine in relation to NATO and the EU. <…> And, of course, we do not want Ukraine to join NATO or the European Union.”

The politician urged to respect the interests of the players in the international arena.

“We need a security architecture in Europe that respects Russia, respects China, respects the United States, and understands that France has a role to play in creating this orderly, multipolar world,” the MP said.

On June 9, former French President Francois Hollande, in an interview with the British newspaper Financial Times, said that the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine would depend on the results of the US presidential election in 2024. In his opinion, the conflict will end quickly if former President of the United States of America Republican Donald Trump comes to power in Washington.

Trump himself, back in October 2022, stated that the rhetoric of the government of the current President Biden was the reason for the launch of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. He pointed out that the conflict might not have taken place if he had been president.

Many other politicians in different countries of the world also spoke about the responsibility of the United States for the Ukrainian conflict.

So, in April of this year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that the United States, together with the North Atlantic Alliance, should take responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine.

That same month, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also pointed to the White House’s responsibility for fueling the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, none other than Washington put Russia in a situation incompatible with self-defense. This is not the first time that the American authorities, Diaz-Canel added, have fomented conflicts in order to make money on the sale of weapons, solving the internal problems of the United States.

Russia’s special operation to protect the population of Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.