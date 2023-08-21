French politician Filippo: The Netherlands will refuse to supply F-16s to Ukraine

The transfer of F-16 fighter planes by the Netherlands to the Ukrainian army may not take place. About it wrote French politician, leader of the Patriots party Florian Filippo on his Twitter account.

He explained that this could happen in the event of a change in the current government in the country. The MP noted that the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who promised Kyiv planes, is resigning. “In the early parliamentary elections on November 22, the Freedom Party will defeat his party! They will choose peace and keep the F-16!” Filippo says.

Earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky announced the intention of the Netherlands to supply Ukraine with 42 F-16 aircraft. According to him, this is just the beginning.