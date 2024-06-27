The French President’s Advisor for North Africa and the Middle East, Anne-Clair Legendre, praised the pioneering role of the United Arab Emirates in laying the foundations of a world order in which peace and the spirit of harmony, tolerance and human brotherhood prevail, by pursuing peace diplomacy and employing all of the state’s material and political capabilities to bring viewpoints closer together and reduce the intensity of conflicts. And extending a helping hand to victims of crises and rebuilding stricken areas in various regions.

This came during her meeting, the day before yesterday at the Elysee Palace, with the Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, Sheikh Mahfouz bin Bayyah, where a group of important issues were discussed, related to the challenges facing peace efforts, and the mechanism for coordinating and strengthening these efforts in light of the growth of hate speech and mutual exclusion. Violent conflicts escalate across the world.

The French Chancellor expressed her government’s appreciation for the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, in particular the “African Peace Conference” initiative and the fundamental role it plays in confronting violent extremism in the Sahel and Sudan, and building a peace-loving movement, at a crucial historical moment and in light of the spread of violence and the collapse of countries. The region is under pressure from terrorist movements.

In a related context, the Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum met, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the French Advisor for Religious Affairs, Jean-Christophe Bussell, who in turn expressed the French administration’s commitment to supporting and keeping pace with these efforts, stressing that this ongoing coordination for years naturally falls within the strong strategic and civilized relations between the UAE and France, which are based on striving for goodness, peace and the public benefit of the two countries and of humanity as a whole.

In a statement on the occasion, Sheikh Al-Mahfouz bin Bayyah said that these high-level meetings confirm that the future lies in the narrative and vision of peace, and that there is no alternative to dialogue. War, no matter how intense and intense, remains tragic and sad moments, in which values ​​are wasted and human rights are violated, but the outcome is for those who love… Peace and efforts of human acquaintance and solidarity, stressing that peacemakers are the bearers of the torch of sustainable hope for a better tomorrow.

The Secretary-General stressed that global events confirm day after day that the paths of peace begin and end with Abu Dhabi, praising on this occasion the continuing successes of peace diplomacy, the most recent of which was the announcement of the success of the UAE mediation in concluding a prisoner exchange deal between Russia and Ukraine.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two parties agreed to continue cooperation and coordination efforts, and renewed their commitment to moving forward on the path of cooperation and understanding.