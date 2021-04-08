Keylor Navas is one of the few players who has not yet lost a two-legged tie in the Champions League. He surpassed all the seasons in which he started with Real Madrid and with PSG he has not yet been eliminated before the final. In this edition of the continental maxim, the Costa Rican has already been a star against two colossi of European football such as Barcelona or Bayern yesterday.

In France, the newspaper L’Equipe has given a score of 9 to the former Real Madrid player, the same note as Kylian Mbappé, chosen MVP of the match by UEFA. The prestigious French newspaper highlights Keylor’s numerous interventions during the 90 minutes, supporting a PSG locked in his area and highlighting a miraculous hand to a shot from Pavard in the 52nd minute.

For his part, Vikash Dhorsasoo, former PSG player, also had words to praise the goalkeeper’s performance at the Allianz Arena: “Having a goalkeeper of the height of Keylor Navas inspires a lot of confidence. Because goalkeepers, if they have a mistake, no longer stand out, and Keylor is always there.. It is a monster. He’s been at this level for a long time and it’s amazing. “

For a long time, PSG had suffered from the lack of a guaranteed goalkeeper with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. Far are the errors of the Sirigu, Trapp or Buffon in the last elimination of the Parisians in the second round of the Champions League. With Keylor, the Parisian team’s goal has a guard who always appears at important appointments and who is bringing the current Ligue 1 champion closer to his first European Cup.