After several seasons without being able to settle in Barcelona, ​​Ousmane Dembélé is currently in one of the best moments of his sports career. The Rennes youth squad has regained the confidence he had lost due to injuries and not only that, Rather, his chances of being called up for the European Championship have increased considerably after his great game against Kazakhstan.

Today, the Barcelona striker was the most prominent figure in the French national team. He scored a great goal with the right, generated four clear scoring chances and assisted Mbappé on the penalty that the PSG striker caused and missed immediately afterwards. So much L’Equipe What France Football They have highlighted him as the figure of the meeting, giving the prestigious magazine the highest score with a 7. “He made a difference with a sublime control. This Sunday, we saw the Ousmane we love. Due to the volume of the game, the desire, the perseverance … Dembélé stood out among his teammates.”

The next few months are going to be key for Dembélé. The player wants to renew and the arrival of Laporta can make him one of the most important pieces on which the present of Barcelona is founded. In addition, after his great game against Kazakhstan, the dream of playing the European Championship as a starter has become a reality. Deschamps praised him at a press conference and assured that he is very happy that he continues at this level.