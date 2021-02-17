France has postponed its regional elections for three months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The French parliament approved a bill on Tuesday giving the green light to postpone elections that were scheduled to take place in March and instead take place in June.

Fears of the spread of the Corona virus among crowds in and around polling stations are the main reason for postponing voting.

Elections in France are rarely postponed, but municipal elections last year were postponed from March to June because the country went into lockdown due to the Coronavirus.