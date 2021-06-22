Tomorrow the group stage closes with the dispute of day 3 of group F. The star game of that moment, of the whole day in fact, will be the one facing the French national team against Portugal. That is, the one who puts face to face with a current world champion and favorite in order to this title against current tournament champion.
Both teams met the faces in the final of the last Euro 2016. On French soil, and with Cristiano Ronaldo injured from the beginning of the duel, a goal from Éder gave the title to the Portuguese (1-0). A historic day that was recorded in the memory of both selections, and that therefore make the tomorrow’s game especially.
Because although it is not the first time since then that faces are seen, yes they will do it in the framework of a European Championship. Eurocup which is the tournament in which ‘the affront’ took place. France surely keep this in mind, and take tomorrow’s game as a national (and sports) rematch for what happened that night in July 2016.
The situation in which the two teams arrive is the one that adds the spicy that was missing from the game in the morning. The roosters They add 4 points and the Portuguese 3. A victory for Deschamps ‘team would leave Fernando Santos’ very bad. In fact, It would practically be his goodbye to the Eurocup.
Above all because could not be better than 3rd. Right now the Portuguese have a goalaverage of +1, but losing at least they would stay at 0 and with 3 points they have it would be a chimera that could go to eighth. If, in addition to losing, Hungary surprises and beats Germany, they would go down to 4th position of the group and would be eliminated from all.
France has a lot to play for having played against Hungary, and that is one more incentive for them. Yes, so is power KO the current champion and be able to avenge so the final of 5 years ago. Tomorrow we could say that it is more than a football game. It is almost a matter of state.
Leave a Reply