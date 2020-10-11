France and Portugal will meet tomorrow, for the first time in four years, in an official meeting at the Stade de France. Both teams have starred in transcendental matches in Euro Cups and World Cups with which they have enlarged one of the most historic rivalries of the old continent. The last chapter of this duel closed with a match that shocked the fans of the Bleus: the final of Euro 2016, tournament hosted by France. Éder was the hero of the night, as his goal not only silenced the Stade de France but also allowed the first European winding in the history of the Portuguese team. Despite the debacle, France continues to have a favorable balance in the last six games played: five wins and a single loss. Next we will review the most emblematic duels between both countries:

July 10, 2016 (EURO 2016 Final)

Gauls and Lusos met in the final of Euro 2016 after having an asymmetric route. Didier Deschamps’ men reached the final with a firm step throughout the tournament, They were first in their group and beat Germany in the semifinals. Those of Fernando Santos, on the other hand, had a more tortuous but fortuitous path: they qualified for the round of 16 being third in the group. A carom that led to the new system of that European, which expanded the number of teams to 24 so that the four best third parties in each group could access the round of 16, round that never existed before. Portugal did not waste the second life they were awarded and threw the role of secondary team awarded to them in the final to the ground, lifted the trophy thanks to Éder’s goal in the 109th minute of the match.

July 5, 2006 (2006 World Cup in Germany)

This time the duel between the French and the Portuguese was held on a planetary stage: the world Cup. The team coached by Raymond Domenech came from beating the Brazil of Kaka, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and company in the quarterfinals with a goal from Thierry Henry. Zinedine Zidane was exhibited and before the group trained by Felipe Scolari, once again, he taught a solfeggio perfectly interpreted by his teammates, the result was a success: a penalty goal to place the French team in a new World Cup final after France 98.

June 28, 2000 (EURO 2000 Semifinals)

The semi-final clash between both teams was the most even. Nuno Gomes put Portugal ahead in the first half with a powerful shot that Fabien Barthez could only contemplate. The Bleus they replied in the second half: Henry scored a goal from the small area to put a draw on the scoreboard. After the end of the second half, the golden goal, abolished in 2004, was the only tool capable of unbalancing a very even game and Zidane made use of it by materializing a maximum penalty that led France to a historic milestone: he won the World Cup and the European Championship consecutively, in the space of four years.

July 27, 1996 (1996 Atlanta Olympics)

The boys of Nelo Vingada, Portugal’s coach in the 1996 Olympics, did not kneel and edged the French 2-1 in the quarterfinals. The victory was made to wait until extra time, António Calado converted a maximum penalty in the 105th minute of the match that sealed the pass of his team to the semifinals. Fate, however, ended up being cruel to Portugal, which gave in to Argentina and did not even get the bronze medal against Brazil after being beaten 5-0.

June 23, 1984 (EURO 1984 Semifinals)

In the first European Championship held on French territory, the team led by Michel Platini beat Portugal in a thrilling match. Stade Vélodrome de Marseille witnessed five goals from both teams. François Domergue put France ahead with a direct free kick, but in the second act Rui Jordao headed a perfect cross from his teammate Fernando Chalana. The protagonists of the first 90 minutes of play were again in extra time: Chalana again drew the same play for Jordao to send, with an acrobatic shot, the ball to the back of the goal. Domergue, for his part, signed the second goal for Los Bleus. The game was headed for penalties, but Platini decided to change course: picked up a ball in the small area of ​​the goal and hit the beaten goalkeeper. France would end up winning its Eurocup by beating Arconada’s Spain.