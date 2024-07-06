Paris (Agencies)

Yesterday, the French in the overseas territories cast their votes in the second round of legislative elections.

Voters in the North Atlantic archipelago of Saint Pierre-et-Miquelon went to the polls at 10 a.m. GMT, with a right-wing and a socialist candidate running in the territory.

After that, the voters of Guyana, the Antilles, French North America, Polynesia and then New Caledonia voted, while the voters of continental France and other overseas territories cast their votes today.

Hours before the end of the election campaign at midnight on Friday-Saturday and the start of the electoral silence period, several opinion polls showed an intensification of the competition between the three blocs: the National Rally Party and its allies on the far right, the New Popular Front alliance on the left, and President Emmanuel Macron’s camp on the center-right.

Opinion polls showed the left and the presidential camp gaining strength and the right-wing National Rally losing ground.

As the legislative election campaign came to an end at midnight on Friday, the gaps between the various formations have narrowed. Although the final results of the elections seem uncertain due to the large number of three-way constituencies, the National Rally’s absolute majority seems less likely, according to the latest poll by Odoxa published the day before yesterday. In the new National Assembly that will be formed after the legislative elections, the far right and its allies will not have an absolute majority (289 deputies), but will win 170 to 210 seats, according to the latest polls, followed by the New Popular Front with 155 to 185 seats, then Macron’s camp, which is likely to win between 95 and 125 seats.