France, Marine Le Pen: “If elected no EU flag in official photo”

Marine Le Pen would remove the European flag from her official portrait should she be elected president of the French Republic, leaving only the French flag behind. “I would remove the European flag because I have no vocation to be governor of a European region, but to be, if the French decide, president of the French Republic “, said Le Pen in an interview with the first channel Tf1, four days before the first round of the presidential elections.

Eliseo, Le Pen shortens again: 3.5% from Macron

Marine Le Pen shortens again on Emmanuel Macron and climbs by now 3.5 points from the outgoing president in presidential polls, with the first round scheduled for next Sunday. The two favorites clashed tonight on TV but at a distance, in 10 minutes granted by the TF1 network to all candidates to answer questions and illustrate their project.

According to a new Ifop study published at the end of the day, Marine Le Pen is still conquering ground (+ 0.5%) in voting intentions for Sunday, reaching the 23.5%, while Macron remains steady at 27%. The waste is also reduced in the ballot, with Macron at 52.5% and Le Pen at 57.5%. Asked by journalists on what will be the first measures to deal with the consequences of the war, Macron he replied that he means “keep gas and electricity prices unchanged and indexing pensions on inflation since this summer “.

The first measure of Le Penif it were elected, it would be “lower VAT from 20 to 5.5% on all energy“and create” a basket of basic necessities products “exempt from VAT. As for the issue of the conflict in Ukraine, Macron attacked the criticisms of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at his telephone conversations with Vladimir Putin, calling them” unfounded “and “scandalous”: “these statements do not surprise me – added Macron – because Morawiecki, supported by a far-right party, meddles in the French political campaign” after having “received Marine Le Pen several times” who “supports” .

The Rassemblement National candidate asked for the recall of the French ambassador to Russia as a sign of steadfastness towards Moscow, accused of the massacres in Ukraine.

“I hope that Russia will get closer to Europe”

The far-right candidate for the French presidential elections, Marine Le Pen, invited on the first channel of national public television, has returned to address the French four days from the vote and opened to a reconciliation between Europe and Russia in the not too distant future.

“I hope that as the years go by, and when the war is over, Russia will be able to get closer to Europe“, Le Pen declared, again asking for” an international inquiry “to establish responsibility for the massacre of civilians in Bucha and refusing to point the finger directly at the Kremlin. Unlike the president, Emmanuel Macron, the leader of the Rassemblement National is opposed to economic sanctions to Russia and the Russian oil and gas embargo.

