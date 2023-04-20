France | Police used tear gas when Macron visited the school

Macron, who ran through the unpopular pension reform, has not been received very warmly in recent visits.

in the south of France the police have used tear gas to keep the crowds away from the president About Emmanuel Macron, who visited a local school. Macron was in Hérault province to discuss education and teachers’ salaries.

Recent visits outside of Paris have been meant to signal the turning of a new leaf after the signing of the divisive pension reform. However, Macron has not been received very warmly during his visits.

During his visit to a school in Ganges, President Emmanuel Macron spoke to students, parents and teachers.

On Wednesday, the president was booed when he visited the Alsace region in the eastern part of France.