France Police tear down more than a thousand people in France – six people injured, partygoers and police riot for several hours

In fierce clashes, one of the partygoers lost his hand. The raids were held in memory of a young man who was believed to have died a couple of years ago as a result of police force.

Five police and one party were wounded the night before Saturday as police interrupted an illegally organized raft of 1,500 people, an overnight music event in Redon, western France.

France has been declared a night curfew due to corona restrictions, and the authorities had banned the event.

However, the folds were arranged on the local racetrack. Violent clashes broke out between police and the partyers as a party of about 400 police broke up the party. The brawl between the police and the partygoers lasted as much as seven hours.

According to the authorities, the partygoers threw fire at the police, among other things. According to the organizers of the event, the police again shot the partygoers with tear gas and chose to use violence instead of dialogue.

Two of the wounded police officers had to be taken to hospital. One of the partygoers lost his hand as a result of the clashes.

Terrestrial Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin said he had canceled his plan because of the skirmish and was monitoring the progress of events.

The raves were held two years ago in Nantes in memory of a man who died at a music event. Prosecutors say the man died after dropping in the Loire in a skirmish with police.

The incident sparked protests at the time, as protesters felt the police force was disproportionate.