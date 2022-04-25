DThe police in Paris have shot dead two occupants of a car that is said to have raced towards the officers during a check. As the newspaper “Le Parisien” and the broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing information from the police, the officers wanted to check the car on the Pont Neuf bridge in the city center on Sunday evening because it was driving in the wrong direction. When the car ignored the stop signs and headed straight for the police officers, they opened fire. A third occupant is said to have been injured, according to police information.

As the newspaper “Le Figaro” reported, the car was initially parked in the opposite direction of travel near the bridge when the officers wanted to check the occupants and pointed their automatic weapons at the car. The driver then accelerated the car in the direction of the police officers, who immediately fired. The area had been cordoned off. The special unit for checking the actions of the officials (IGPN), the “police of the police”, was turned on.

A connection with the presidential election, which ended on Sunday evening, was initially not apparent. The site of the check was several kilometers from the area around the Eiffel Tower, where re-elected President Emmanuel Macron celebrated his victory.