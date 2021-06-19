Five wounded gendarmes and a 22-year-old young man who lost his hand: these are the consequences of the intervention of the police on the night between Friday and Saturday to disperse the participants of a rave party in France, near Redon, a town in Brittany .

The operation involved over 400 gendarmes against about 1,500 people present at the illegal party, organized in spite of the anti-Covid curfew at 11pm, which will remain in force in the country until Sunday. According to the prefect, Emmanuel Berthier, the party was a way to pay tribute to a young man who died two years ago in the nearby city of Nantes during another police intervention to disperse a rally. Berthier stressed that “there were very violent clashes” between law enforcement and participants.