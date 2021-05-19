14 police unions in France called on Wednesday a large demonstration in Paris to demand more resources and more severity against their attackers. According to the organizers, about 35,000 people participated, although the authorities have not yet released figures of the mobilization.

Thousands of French policemen, many of them members of various unions, gathered this Wednesday, May 19, outside the National Assembly, in Paris, to demonstrate “in support of the republican police.”

“Paid to serve, not to die,” was one of the messages on the banners during the protest. With this phrase, the protesters demand from the Government of Emmanuel Macron more resources for the French Police and more severe punishments for the aggressors of the security agents.

“The problem of the police is justice,” said Fabien Vanhemelryck, national secretary of the Alianza union, quoted by the newspaper ‘Le Monde’, after having spoken during the demonstration about four judicial decisions, considered too lax and pronounced in cases in which police officers were injured. “As long as there is no justice, there will be no peace,” he added.

“The minimum penalties for the aggressors, this is the strong and clear message that we are waiting for,” said Grégory Joron, a member of the Police-FO unit.

A woman holds a portrait of the late police officer Eric Masson, killed on May 5 during a drug operation. May 19, 2021. © Christian Hartmann / Reuters

The two main demands of the police are: greater financial support for the Police service, as well as greater severity in the punishment of police, gendarmes and firefighters attackers.

The march was organized after the death of Brigadier Eric Masson, assassinated at the beginning of May during a control in the city of Avignon.

Several political sectors join the demonstration

Members of the Communist Party, the Socialist Party and environmentalists joined the demonstration.

“The new horizon, drawn by our ministers and elected deputies by participating in this event to join forces with the police, is that of a society in which the police become an autonomous power instead of being a public force at the service of the citizenship”. This wish was revealed in a statement published by the magistrates’ union (SM).

French policemen gathered in front of the National Assembly in Paris to protest against the violence against themselves and to demand greater severity in the criminal response to their attackers. May 19, 2021. © Christian Hartmann / Reuters

The march was also attended by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. “I came to support all the police, like all the French,” he declared upon arrival. However, his participation earned him strong criticism from the opposition.

Conservative MEP François-Xavier Bellamy mocked Darmanin, saying he is a minister who speaks out “against his own inaction.” “Their role is to act, not to demonstrate,” said Damien Abad, a member of the Republican Party (LR).

Among the participants were also the vice-president of the LR, Laurent Wauquiez, the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, and the president of the regional council of Île-de-France, Valérie Pécresse.

