Deschamps has his eleven

DIdier Deschamps has been clear about his team since the tournament began, even though he has suffered numerous casualties, such as Benzema or Kanté. After testing with Pavard on the right, Koundé has established himself as a winger so that Varane and Upamecano act in the backbone. On the left, his brother Lucas injured, Theo is having a great tournament, always attacking but without deficiencies behind.

In the middle Tchouaméni directs the engine room together with Rabiot, more box to box, escorted by a Griezmann with freedom of movement that is curdling a World Cup, again the best version with the blues. And up top there is no mistake: Dembélé attacks and deepens on the left, Mbappé devours the spaces on the left -differential until now- and Giroud puts the loop on the centers.