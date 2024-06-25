The return of Mbappé as a starter and with a mask on his face after the broken nose he suffered against Austria is the big news this afternoon for France, one of the favorite teams for the final victory in this Euro Cup. The Gauls are facing an already eliminated Poland in search of first place in group D, for which they are fighting with the Netherlands, also with four points and which at the same time is measured against Austria. Theo Hernández had the first big chance of the game after a cross from Dembélé, but Skorupski stopped his shot. The PSG winger then missed a one-on-one with the Polish goalkeeper. In this way, the French would have a more pleasant path to access the final rounds of the tournament. Kanté, in great form, is another of France’s assets. Lewandowski, in Poland, will try to say goodbye to the championship with honor. The Polish team lost the first two matches of this group D against the Netherlands (1-2) and Austria (1-3).

Kanté is everywhere The French midfielder both steals and organizes a counterattack after driving many meters. Good pass to Dembelé, who crashed the ball into the chest of the Polish goalkeeper, Skorupski. Theo's occasion The French left back had France's best chance against Poland. Open match, without dominator Poland is playing calmly. Nothing is at stake and he is having nerve. France also tries, so the match is entertaining and not dominating. Good details from Mabppé. Dembelé, a dagger in the band Great play by the France winger. Dembele is entering very well from the right wing. His cross was finished off by Theo and saved by the Poland goalkeeper. Zielinski's first shot Good counterattack by Poland, with a shot from Zielinski that Maignan stopped well. With Austria's goal in the other match and this tie, France is second in the group. France has done very well France overflowed on both sides, with its players very in tune and putting Poland into the area, which limited itself to defending itself with a defense of three centre-backs. He will have to suffer if the game does not change. Starts the match. France, 0-Poland, 0 France is seeking first place in the group with Mbappé as the starter against an already eliminated Poland. A match where the world runners-up are clearly favorites. It may be Lewandowski's last game in a European Championship. Lewandowski's first start Lewandowski will start for the first time in this tournament. He missed the match against Netherlands due to injury and played in the second half against Austria. Szczęsny is replaced by Skorupski in goal and Szymański and Urbański return to the starting line-up for the Polish team. France, a team with great potential Both in its starting players and in its large squad, France's potential is frightening. Lewandowski, starter in Poland Poland will play against France with the following eleven: Skorupski; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Moder, Zielinski, Zalewski; Urbanski, Szymanski and Lewandowski. Griezmann will be a substitute Deschamps has decided to rest Griezmann. Barcola, from PSG, enters and the Atlético player will have the opportunity in the second half of the match. Barcola, owner in France France will play this match against Poland with the following eleven: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Theo; Rabiot, Kanté, Tchouaméni; Barcola, Dembélé and Mbappé. France-Poland, the return of Mbappé The return of Mbappé to the starting lineup is the great incentive for the duel between France and Poland. The French star will wear a mask after breaking his nose in the duel against Austria. Poland is risking the honor, since it is eliminated. Welcome to this live.

