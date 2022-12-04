Live France Poland LIVE: updates in real time

FRANCE POLAND LIVE LIVE – France-Poland is being played today, Sunday 4 December 2022, at 4 pm in Qatar, a match valid for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. TPI will follow the event LIVE with a textual report. Here are all the updates in real time:

DIRECT

13′ – Tchouameni tries from a distance, Szczesny saves on the ground

10 ‘ – France continues to push: Mbappé breaks through on the left and serves Dembélé, the shot is rejected for a corner

4′ – Varane close to scoring with a header from a corner kick by Griezmann

1′ – Kick-off: France-Poland has begun, round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup

Formations

What are the formations of France Poland, match valid for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup? Here they are:

France (4-3-3): Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Griezmann, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé. Coach: Deschamps

Poland (4-4-2): Szczesny; Bereszynski, Kiwior, Glik, Cash; Frankowski, S. Szymanski; Krychowiak, Zielinski, Kaminski; Lewnadowski. Coach: Micnhiewicz

Streaming and TV

Where to see France Poland live TV and live streaming? The match between France and Poland will be broadcast live exclusively in the clear (free of charge) on Rai 1 with kick-off set for 4 pm today, Sunday 4 December 2022. Wide forecast before and after the match. We also remind you that all 64 World Championship races Fifa of Qatar 2022 will be visible in the clear: 28 on Rai 1, the others on Rai 2, Rai 3 or Rai Sport. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow France Poland in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

THE WORLD CUP CALENDAR; WHERE TO SEE ALL THE MATCHES