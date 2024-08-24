BFMTV: Durov has not visited France or Europe since the search warrant was issued

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has not visited France or Europe since the search warrant was issued. This reports BFMTV.

Most often, the businessman was in the United Arab Emirates, the CIS countries and South America. Therefore, the reason for his arrival in Le Bourget seems a mystery, the TV channel notes.

French intelligence services detained the founder of Telegram at Le Bourget airport in Paris as he exited a private jet.

The warrant was issued because the businessman did not cooperate with French security forces. Durov faces up to 20 years in prison in France.