L'Express: Russian economy is growing despite Western sanctions

The Russian economy is growing, despite Western sanctions and the conflict in Ukraine. In addition, the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the country is unshakable, said the head of the international editorial office of the magazine L'Express Charles Ake.

“The Russian economy is growing – and growing even faster than the eurozone economy,” the expert emphasized.

According to him, industrial production also increased by 7.5 percent. Charles Ake noted that the Russians support President Vladimir Putin’s position on the special operation.