French international Varane says he expects a lot of problems from Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals

Defender of the French national football team Rafael Varane spoke about fears before the semifinal match of the World Cup with the team of Morocco. His words lead L’Equipe.

“Their consistent performances give them a lot of confidence. We expect a lot of problems from them. We have already seen how great teams were eliminated from this tournament, ”said the footballer. He noted the solidarity of the Moroccan team and added that it was not by chance that they were at this stage of the World Cup.

On December 10, Morocco beat Portugal 0-1 in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesiri scored the only goal in the 42nd minute. Thus, the Moroccan team made history by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. The French were stronger than the British in the quarter-finals, winning 2-1.

Morocco and France will meet at the 1/2 final stage on December 14 at 22:00 Moscow time. French footballers are the reigning world champions. In 2018, the team beat Croatia 4:2 in the final.