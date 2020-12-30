PARIS (dpa-AFX) – France wants to tighten the evening curfews in particularly affected areas due to rising corona numbers. A curfew from 6 p.m. will be proposed there for the beginning of January, Health Minister Olivier Véran announced on the TV channel France 2 on Tuesday evening. Such a curfew – called couvre-feu in France – currently applies across the country from 8 p.m. People are then only allowed to leave the house with a valid reason – simple walks, shopping or sports are not included.

The minister said the situation is currently particularly serious in the Grand-Est region bordering Germany, in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and in the Franche-Comté and Alpes-Maritimes areas. New nationwide exit restrictions are currently not planned. “We have been on a plateau for three weeks, with around 15,000 new infections per day.” There are significant regional differences in the country – the east is more affected than the west.

The Scientific Council warned of an “uncontrolled resurgence of the epidemic in January” in an analysis published last week. Véran gave little hope that museums, cinemas and theaters will be able to reopen on January 7th. It is currently difficult to lift all restrictions. You have to look at the beginning of January to see how the situation develops. The restaurants and bars are actually scheduled to open on January 20th – that also seems unlikely at the moment.

France, with its 67 million inhabitants, has been hard hit by the pandemic. Strict exit restrictions were in place across the country from late October to mid-December – these were then relaxed and an evening curfew was introduced. Shops were allowed to reopen at the end of November.

The country relies primarily on corona tests. It is usually possible to get tested in a laboratory and get a quick result without any problems. In pharmacies, people can also have rapid antigen tests done. As in other European countries, the vaccination campaign started in France this weekend./nau/DP/fba