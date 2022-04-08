France plans to shut down its large gas-fired power plants if any disruption to Russia’s supply causes shortages, according to the operator of the country’s main gas transmission network, GRTGAS SA.

And the “Bloomberg” news agency said today, Friday, that European governments are preparing plans to prevent their economies from being dealt a massive blow, if increasingly isolated Russia stops gas flows before next winter.

Although supplies have not been affected so far, the war caused fuel prices to rise to record levels last month, contributing to a cost-of-living crisis.

The company added in a statement today, Friday, that gas-fired power stations in France will take the first hit, if flows are damaged, as long as they do not jeopardize the security of energy supplies.

This will be followed by huge chemical industries, oil refineries, and major commercial complexes such as shopping centers and stadiums.

Residential buildings and small businesses will be cut off gas as a last resort.