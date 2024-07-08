France, Pillon: “We can learn from the left. But the Italian-style pile-up doesn’t work”

L’The outcome of the vote in France is surprising. What will happen now is yet to be deciphered. But it is obvious to imagine repercussions throughout Europe. In Brussels and in Italy. The Lega member Simone Pilloninterviewed by Affaritaliani.it, acknowledges: “Theor I think the left is very good at politics, we should learn”. Of course, the French electoral system is “a madness that rewards all against one”. And on certain values ​​”Le Pen is not that far from Macron”. Now in Europe the former senator fears an “Ursula bis – revenge”. And in Italy? “Here the all-against-the-right crowd ends up making everyone unhappy, they have already scraped the bottom of the barrel”. The interview

The European consequences of the vote in France

“First of all, this electoral system is madness,” Pillon begins. And the motivations behind these statements are obvious to the Lega representative. “If you manage to make the last party come first, it means that something is wrong.” The politician is referring to the official percentages that emerged from the ballot boxes. National Rally first with over 33% of the votes. According to the New Popular Front with 5 percentage points less than Le Pen’s coalition. So Ensemble by Macron. “Just look at the percentage of votes collected and then the result of the polls and you understand that it is a system designed specifically to overturn the will of the voters”.

The real problem, according to Pillon, comes when Europe appears. “It is clear that the French elections will also have consequences at a European level because many had waited for this moment before deciding what to do about the European Commission”. Now that the presidential coalition has not been defeated, “it is clear that Macron will try to make all this weigh in Europe”. The fear of the former senator “is a Ursula bis revenge with everything we could see that was not right in these years. And we will find it photocopied for the next 5 years,” he added.

Pillon: “The left, even when it loses, manages to get to power by managing the media”

“I think the left is very good at politics,” Pillon continues. “In general, left-wing politicians are very good and we should learn from the dumbest left-winger”. According to the Lega member, the problem is in the choices that the center-right parties implement once in government. “Every time the right comes to power, it then begins to slip or to chase the center-left on some strong issues.” Something that the left does not do.

“When the left fails to get to power, one way or another, it gets there.” And how? “Managing the media. There is a crazy media management. This photocopy system can be repeated in the United States and throughout Europe”. In many Western countries, according to Pillon, the press is in the hands of the left. “Let’s ask ourselves some questions. Maybe we are the ones who are not good enough and capable enough to manage the relationship with the media”.

“The Change of Mentality” That Could Come With the US Elections

The situation that is looming in France for Pillon is not the best. “They will probably be able to form a government and it is dramatic if you think about it. Because there is an electoral system that is built not to make those who win win but to make those who you don’t want to win lose”. The real problem therefore remains the electoral system which “condemns that country to relative ungovernability”.

We have to wait for the presidential elections, which will be the “real litmus test”. The problem, however, remains the same. “The system is built like this in the presidential elections too. So in the end it ends up being all against one, as long as the “dangerous fascists” don’t win”, explains Pillon. The former senator therefore has little hope in France. But he sees a glimmer of light in the coming months outside Europe. “I believe that the real change in mentality will be in November with the elections in the United States. There will be a historic turning point there, in many respects also in Europe. Starting with the war in Ukraine”.

Pillon: “Lega and FdI are courageous right-wing parties with strong positions. Forza Italia much less so”

But there is no doubt that in recent days there have been a series of disappointments for the European right. Starting from the English one up to the French one. “I think that as far as Great Britain is concerned it is something completely different. They have had 14 years of right-wing government and so the change of guard does nothing but good for the nation. when it comes to change and alternation,” Pillon commented. In recent years, he himself has also failed to see any major differences between the two large English factions. “The Conservatives had become a carbon copy of the Labour Party. Many issues dear to me, such as abortion, divorce, euthanasia and LGBT, had essentially become the same old story between the right and the left.”

The real challenge for the politician is therefore on values. “On this we have courageous right-wingers who take strong positions”. In part, something can also be found in Italy “with Lega and Fratelli d’Italia who manage to hold the line on some aspects. Forza Italia much less so”. In many other countries, however, the difference in values ​​between right and left is minimal.Le Pen doesn’t say things very different from Macron on issues such as abortion, divorce and euthanasia. I believe that a serious and true right must pass through a strong position of values”. Otherwise, what would push the voter to vote for the right? “Vote for the left, vote for the original and it will be quicker”, he added.

Wide shot? “They scraped the bottom of the barrel”

Regarding the possibility that this victory in France could stimulate the left to form an Italian “New Popular Front”, Pillon immediately dampens enthusiasm. “They have already done it. In many cities in these last administrative elections we have already seen the Campo largo”. Which has not always been a successful experiment. “They scraped the bottom of the barrel because they put together everything and the opposite of everything.” Furthermore, the Lega Nord member notes, it is clear that the alliance has not always brought positive effects even within the parties themselves. “I wonder how much the Five Stars still intend to sacrifice their electorate because it is clear that every time the Campo largo is held, the Five Stars lose 5/6 points along the way. And Grillo is right in saying that Berlusconi got more votes when dead than Conte did when alive”comments Pillon.

The underlying problem remains the very thought behind a coalition of this kind “that it’s nothing more than a group of everyone against the right, which ultimately leaves everyone unhappy.” And the former senator also remains optimistic about the future.Even if they joined forces, they won’t make it in three years.”. The reason is behind the success of the government led by Meloni. “The government is working well, people are happy also from an economic point of view. Italy is recovering some great satisfactions, it is doing much better than France and Germany and I believe that the center-right in Italy will govern for a long time”, he concluded.