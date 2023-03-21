The oppositions against the pension reform in France still have tools at their disposal to block the adoption of the provision, for example by resorting to the Constitutional Court or by promoting the organization of a shared initiative referendum.

The shared initiative referendum (Rip) is a constitutional device which provides for the possibility of organizing a popular consultation on a bill, on the initiative of a fifth of the members of parliament, i.e. 185 of the 925 parliamentarians provided that the proposal is supported by a tenth of voters, i.e. 4.87 million people, whose signatures must be collected within nine months.

A bill to this effect has already been presented to the President of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, today. It was signed by more than 250 deputies and senators and according to Le Figaro, the proposal was accepted and sent to the Constitutional Court which has one month to examine it and decide whether to validate it. The bill states that “the statutory retirement age cannot be set above 62”. The obstacle to this provision consists in the fact that “this referendum cannot have as its object the repeal of a legal provision promulgated less than a year ago”.

Therefore, for the Rip to exist, it must be validated by the Constitutional Court before the pension reform is. In this case, the collection of signatures is then organized for nine months by the Ministry of the Interior, which makes a digital platform available to potential signatories. During this period, the promulgation of the law is suspended.

The Constitutional Court could be involved – through the request of at least 60 parliamentarians – also for an opinion on the constitutionality of the reform text. Pending a ruling by the Constitutional Court, the promulgation of the law on pensions would be suspended and the judges would have a month to study the appeal, eight days if the government intervenes and requests the “urgent” procedure.