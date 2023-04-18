French President Emmanuel Macron’s televised speech was met in several cities across France by demonstrations, often with violence on the sidelines, and by pot concerts in the streets during the broadcast of the 14-minute televised speech. In Paris, marches of demonstrators have begun to raid various districts, including the Bastille and the entire Marais area, in many cases surprising the police. Groups shouted ‘Macron resign’
