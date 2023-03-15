Dhe French President Emmanuel Macron has achieved a stage victory on the way to retirement at 64. On Wednesday, Parliament’s Conciliation Committee approved Key Article 7, which sets out the gradual increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030. Ten of the 14 committee members entitled to vote spoke in favor of it.

There were compromises on the other articles of the law, such as the non-binding age index for companies and special rules for young professionals. This clears the way for the final vote this Thursday in the Senate and the National Assembly. The minority government relies on Republican (LR) votes.

The deliberations of the Mediation Committee are actually confidential. Not so on Wednesday: The parliamentary group leader of the Left Party LFI, Mathilde Panot, tweeted live from the meeting room of the committee, which consists of seven senators and seven MPs. The Republicans would behave like Macron’s auxiliaries, she wrote disdainfully, quoting LR parliamentary group leader Olivier Marleix: “The Prime Minister has accepted our demands.” The Republicans and the ruling party would push through the reform holding hands, “so much Republican love is almost touching,” tweeted Sandrine Rousseau of the Greens, who is a member of the committee.

Live from the committee

Another MP from the Left Party LFI, Hadrien Clouet, also reported directly from the meeting room on social networks. Clouet complained that a 110-page report on pension reform was presented half an hour after the start of the meeting and could no longer be checked. The left MPs justified the breach of confidentiality with the “necessary transparency”.







On Wednesday afternoon, tens of thousands of opponents of reform demonstrated again near the meeting place in the National Assembly. CFDT union leader Laurent Berger appealed to MPs not to approve the reform. For him, the fight on the streets ends with the 8th day of action, as he indicated. CGT chairman Philippe Martinez, on the other hand, said the pension battle is not yet lost. Even if the law were passed, the protests would continue. On Wednesday, unionists temporarily cut off the power to the LR parliamentary group leader in the Senate, Bruno Retailleau, as punishment for supporting the law.

The disruptions caused by the strikes were less than on previous protest days. In Paris and other French cities such as Nantes, Le Havre and Antibes, anger at the raising of the retirement age has been raging for the past ten days. 7600 tons of garbage have accumulated on the streets of the French capital. Only in a few arrondissements that use private waste disposal companies have the bins been emptied.

Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo, a vocal opponent of pension reform, supports the strike movement. It closed the town hall on the days of the action and urged employees to take part in the protests. Hidalgo dismissed accusations that the mountains of rubbish were exacerbating the plague of rats in Paris. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin instructed the Paris police prefect to force employees of the city’s garbage disposal to take away the waste for reasons of hygiene. But Mayor Hidalgo refuses. Through her first deputy, Emmanuel Grégoire, she announced that the government had caused the social crisis itself and should therefore solve it itself. She will not act like a scab.