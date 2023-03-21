The pension reform in France “is considered to have been adopted“, and it is therefore law. This is what the president of the National Assembly said, after the second motion of censure, the one presented by Rn, which received 94 votes, was also rejected. The first motion of censure against the government Elisabeth Borne’s French vote, on the other hand, did not pass by only 9 votes short of the absolute majority required to be adopted, 287. The deputies expressed their opinion on the text of the Liot party which collected 278 votes. following the protests against the reform which provides for theraising the state retirement age from 62 to 64.

After the rejection of the motions of censure in Parliament and the adoption of the pension reform, the French premier Elisabeth Borne said to herself, the French media report, quoting her statement to AFP, “determined to continue to carry out the necessary transformations“.

The French premier will meet this evening in Matignon, the prime minister’s official residence, the group leaders of the majority parties. The meeting will take place at 21, Bfmtv announces.

Tomorrow French President Emmanuel Macron will have a series of meetings at the Elysée, which will culminate with the one with the group leaders of the House and Senate of the majority at 7.30pm. In the morning, the head of state will begin his day with a meeting with Prime Minister Borne, with the president of the National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet and with the ministers affected by the pension reform: Olivier Dussopt, Gérald Darmanin, Bruno Le Maire, Gabriel Attal and Franck Riester. Le Figaro reports it.

THE PROTEST EXPLODES: DEMONSTRATIONS AND TENSION ON THE STREET– After the rejection of the motions of censure, protests exploded in the country, with the first riots and tensions in Paris. According to French media reports, some dumpsters were set on fire in Place Vauban, while the police are using tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, who are then charged. 142 people arrested in the city according to police sources cited by the French media, according to which the last demonstrators are still in place de la Bastille. About two thousand agents deployed in the city.

A spontaneous demonstration began in the city of Strasbourg, on Kléber square, after the vote in the National Assembly. Spontaneous demonstrations were also reported in Lyon, Toulouse and Lille, where tear gas was fired by the police to disperse the crowd.