During Stéphanie Monfermé’s posthumous ceremony, Prime Minister Jean Castex rejected religious fanaticism and referred to the new bill that would allow the police to expand the use of algorithms to identify potential jihadist attacks online. In addition, Castex awarded Monfermé the Legion of Honor, the highest distinction in France.

Just one day after Stéphanie Monfermé’s private funeral, attended by President Emmanuel Macron; France paid a public tribute to the police employee stabbed exactly a week ago in Rambouillet, on the outskirts of Paris.

The service, which was televised, was attended by Prime Minister Jean Castex and five ministers from Macron’s cabinet, including Gérald Darmanin (Interior) and Eric Dupond-Moretti (Justice). There were also a hundred personalities and elected officials, including far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

French far-right leader Marine le Pen and Olivier Faure of the French Socialist Party attend a memorial meeting to pay tribute to the police officer Stéphanie Monfermé, murdered a week ago, in Rambouillet, southwest of Paris, on Friday, April 30 from 2021. © Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP

The farewells were mixed with political messages against religious radicalism. “This fanaticism has declared war on us, but it is a cowardly war,” said Castex, rejecting that Monfermé was attacked and even more so without her bearing arms for being an administrative official.

The prime minister recalled that the suspect, named Jamel Gorchene, invoked the name of Allah just before the attack, which Castex classified as “a bloody insult” for those who believe in God as this mixes religious transcendence with a crime. “No follower of any religion can admit it,” said the prime minister.

In addition, during the tribute, Castex referred to the anti-terrorist bill that the French Government presented last Wednesday, April 28. “We can see that the attacks that France is targeting stem in large part from its categorical rejection of communitarianism, from its desire to constantly reaffirm the fight against all forms of separatism, even as we are in the process of hardening our legislative arsenal. ”.

Castex refers to the new intelligence and counterterrorism project

That arsenal refers to the measures that the Macron government has taken such as the proposed law against terrorism and internal security that Parliament approved in 2017 and the increase in police powers during the current Administration.

He also talks about the new project that the Executive planned before the attack in Rambouillet. The draft intelligence and counterterrorism law would modernize counterintelligence methods by strengthening surveillance on social media and websites. Although the Government says that this will allow detecting threats more difficult to contain in time, such as the acts of the so-called ‘lone wolves’, although some experts consider that the use of technological tools can spread against citizens and threaten democracy.







Both the attack against Stéphanie Monfermé and the presentation of the bill come at a time when political spirits began to heat up, because next year there will be presidential elections in France and the issues that are expected to dominate the agenda are militant Islam , immigration and violent crime.

In this context, the prime minister called on the French to “unite immediately and find additional determination to prevent these tragedies.”

Tribute to Stéphanie Monfermé: between bitter farewells and the highest distinction of France

For their part, some police officers and colleagues from Monfermé are left with the feeling that the French state does not take all the measures to protect them despite the fact that the department of Yvelines, where the district of Rambouillet is located, is a place where “regularly occur terrorist attacks and there is violence against the police ”, according to the unit union SGP Police FO. In fact, it was in that same department, albeit in the Conflans-Saint-Honorine district, that Professor Samuel Paty was beheaded on October 16, 2020.

“If they had taken us into account from the beginning, we would not be here, honoring a colleague. I feel a bit of anger and great sadness because it really is something that we denounced and has been said for years and dramas like these are needed for us to be recognized, ”said Laetitia Ducros, the union’s national delegate.

Prime Minister Jean Castex delivers a speech during the national tribute ceremony to Stéphanie Monfermé, the murdered policewoman in Rambouillet, on April 30, 2021. © Ludovic Marin, AFP

The ceremony ended with the decoration of Stéphanie Monfermé, who was posthumously awarded by Castex the highest distinction that exists in France: the Legion of Honor. This medal rewards the “Eminent merits awarded to the Nation”And is divided into different categories ranging from knights and officers to the great cross. Castex decorated Monfermé with the highest honor: the Chevalier de La Legion d’Honneur, or the Knight of the Legion of Honor.

Finally, the tribute ended with a minute of silence in honor of Monfermé and, later, the national anthem of ‘La Marseillaise’.

With AFP, AP and Reuters