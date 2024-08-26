Monday, August 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

France | Pavel Durov’s detention continues – Macron: No political motive

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
France | Pavel Durov’s detention continues – Macron: No political motive
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the prosecutor, Pavel Durov can be detained until Wednesday.

Telegram messaging service of the founder Pavel Durovin the arrest has been extended, French judicial sources said on Monday.

According to French prosecutors, Durov was arrested as part of an investigation into child pornography, drug trafficking and fraud. The crimes have taken place on Telegram. This was reported by Reuters.

President of France Emmanuel Macron said that Durov’s arrest has no political motive. Macron assured that France remains committed to freedom of expression.

“It is up to the judges to decide the matter,” the president writes in X.

Later prosecutor of Paris Laure Beccuau said in a statement that Durov’s arrest is related to a July 8 cybercrime unit investigation into another, unnamed individual.

Beccuau said in a statement that the investigation also concerns failure to respond to requests for information from authorities, money laundering and the provision of encryption services to criminals.

Durov can be detained until Wednesday. He was arrested at an airport near Paris late on Saturday.

#France #Pavel #Durovs #detention #continues #Macron #political #motive

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Spider-Man 4 release date revealed | Atomix

Spider-Man 4 release date revealed | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]