France | Pavel Durov’s detention continues – Macron: No political motive

France|According to the prosecutor, Pavel Durov can be detained until Wednesday.

Telegram messaging service of the founder Pavel Durovin the arrest has been extended, French judicial sources said on Monday.

According to French prosecutors, Durov was arrested as part of an investigation into child pornography, drug trafficking and fraud. The crimes have taken place on Telegram. This was reported by Reuters.

President of France Emmanuel Macron said that Durov’s arrest has no political motive. Macron assured that France remains committed to freedom of expression.

“It is up to the judges to decide the matter,” the president writes in X.

Later prosecutor of Paris Laure Beccuau said in a statement that Durov’s arrest is related to a July 8 cybercrime unit investigation into another, unnamed individual.

Beccuau said in a statement that the investigation also concerns failure to respond to requests for information from authorities, money laundering and the provision of encryption services to criminals.

Durov can be detained until Wednesday. He was arrested at an airport near Paris late on Saturday.