The French have closed the first round of the presidential elections. The outcome of the challenge between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen is postponed to the ballot in two weeks. It is true that the current occupant of the Elysée has the advantage, but it is equally evident that the consensus gathered by the front of the anti-system parties, from Le Pen to the far right of Eric Zemmourto the left of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, added to the other less representative ones, it exceeded the 50% threshold. Enough, especially after the victory of Orban in Hungaryto revive the right-wing parties in Italy, starting with Salvini’s League? Affaritaliani.it asked Gianfranco Pasquino. The emeritus professor of Political Science has no doubts about it: “No influence because Le Pen will essentially lose, Zemmour has done quite badly and Mélenchon, if anything, is left-wing anti-system. Here, therefore, he should rather cheer up Fratoianni ”.

Professor, however, the game remains open and the data of the anti-system electorate will mean something. What do you think?

But no. The game is not open. It is absolutely not very open, I would say almost closed. In favor of Macron.

Let’s move to Italy. So, looking at the Draghi government, would you rule out fibrillations as a reflection of the French vote? I am referring to the temptation of the League to vote, for example, which could lead Salvini to abandon the majority.

We cannot overlook a salient element and that is that the voter is intelligent enough to understand that he is voting for the Italian Parliament and therefore looks sufficiently at the French data. Here the citizens, yes, would be much more worried if Le Pen was in the lead and Zemmour had done very well. Anyway, the French votes are French, period. And when we vote in February-March 2023 they will be largely forgotten.

Conclusion: no jolt. Is that so?

The jolts are not from France. If there will be, it is because we will give them to ourselves.

Let’s pause for a moment on Giorgia Meloni and Marine Le Pen. It is true that the leader of FdI did not want a single group with that of Salvini and Le Pen. However, is there any similarity in the parable of these two women?

The first similarity is precisely that they are two women, the second is that they are two women of the right who have made themselves in some way, even if Le Pen had an advantage, his father, over Giorgia Meloni. After that they represent two types of nationalism, but the French one has always been very aggressive. With the exception of aggression in the days of fascism, however, Meloni was able to detach himself from it, he also used the right words, patriot instead of nationalist. And in any case, what makes the difference is the electoral system: in the French semi-presidential Republic, in fact, Le Pen channels the consensus on himself.

In the field of the Italian center-left, on the one hand there is the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta who spoke openly about the risk of an earthquake for Europe and the impact on Italy, in the event of Marine Le Pen’s victory. On the other hand, there is the leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte who, however, net of the different visions, underlined the closeness to some of the issues raised. What do these nuances tell?

Conte does not know enough about politics and therefore when he expresses himself on subjects he does not know he says things that are wrong. That’s all.

It is also true that the question of purchasing power is also felt in Italy. Just as a distance between the left-wing parties and their historic electorate is quite evident, don’t you think?

The left that does not get the consensus on the left? I do not know. Here the problem is upstream: we should clearly define what the left is. What are its themes? The popular classes have not only economic problems, but also cultural ones, starting with the welcome, which goes beyond that of Ukrainian refugees. An issue, in fact, that the left has tackled badly. There is inadequate multiculturalism and this has alienated some voters.