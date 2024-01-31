Abdullah Abu Deif (Paris, Cairo)

The French party arena has witnessed great popularity in recent weeks due to the imminent European elections, which – according to experts – are the path to winning the presidential elections for the party that wins the largest percentage of seats in the elections.

Jehanne Jadou, a member of the local council of the French city of Versailles, said that the European elections are a state of political storm in which the French parties are trying to mobilize their capabilities to win the presidential race approaching the next elections, which are held every 5 years to choose 751 representatives representing the French people.

Jado added to Al-Ittihad that France has broad momentum from right-wing, left-wing and new parties that are trying to take advantage of the current situation to gain a greater position during the upcoming European elections with assurances related to immigration problems and a significant rise in inflation in Europe.

A member of the local council of the city of Versailles pointed out that there is a clear rise of far-right parties as a result of the increase in immigration and inflation rates, which prompted President Emmanuel Macron to take advantage of the trend by appointing a new prime minister from the right-wing region, while the chances of the National Rally Party are rising in recent opinion polls to win the European elections.

In a related context, the advisor to the International Press Organization in France, Saad Zaghloul, said that the European elections are one of the three bodies that represent the legislative authority in the European Union, and from here comes its importance for the parties to win the largest number of seats that could help in gaining the trust of its citizens over time and achieving its goals. Greater patriotism.

Zaghloul added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that about 400 million Europeans have the right to vote to reserve seats for the majority of representatives out of a total number of seats of 751 in the French city of Strasbourg, where the main headquarters of the European Parliament is. The elections are considered crucial this year due to the rise of extreme right-wing nationalist movements in the polls. Opinion in most countries.

He expected that traditional parties would face losses while populist parties opposed to the union would achieve several gains, as happened in Italy and other countries.

Zaghloul pointed out that 25% of French representatives are from the extreme right in the European elections, and the right is expected to win about 180 seats, if we take into account the current trend of growth of this extremist movement. In France, observers expect the National Rally Party to lead the results by about 25%, becoming the first party in The country is an indication of winning the presidency of France for the year 2027, if the parties of the new Popular Environmental and Social Union do not advance within a single list in the elections.