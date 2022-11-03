Brawl in Assemblée Nationale, where the session was suspended after the intervention of a deputy from the Rassemblement National, the party of Marine Le Pen, who – while his left colleague Carlos Martens Bilongo spoke of the “tragedy of illegal immigration” – he shouted “back to Africa” ​​or according to some “back to Africa”, addressed to Bilongo. Session immediately suspended and clear position of the premier, Elisabeth Borne: “In our democracy there is no place for racism”.



