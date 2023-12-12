France | Parliament rejected Macron's immigration law outright, France in political crisis

Both the right and the left rejected the bill without even considering it, but the French president is not giving up.

French president Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday that he would not abandon his new immigration law, even though it was completely defeated by Parliament on Monday. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Macron returned the law to a committee hearing, and the government plans to bring it back to parliament.

On Tuesday morning, Macron held a crisis meeting with the prime minister Elisabeth Bornen and with other key ministers. According to government sources, the president called the opposition representatives “cynics” who are driving the whole country to a standstill.

The Minister of the Interior was responsible for the preparation of the bill by Gerald Darman already submitted his resignation on Monday due to the incident, but Macron did not accept it.

British newspaper of The Guardian according to Monday's parliamentary hearing was a historical humiliation for the president and the government. According to the newspaper, it was the first time in 25 years that the French parliament rejected a bill without even considering it in the plenary session.

All the opposition parties agreed on the invalidity of the bill. It was rejected by the far-left France Insurmountable, the Greens, the right-wing Republicans and so on Marine Le Pen nationalist National Coalition. The centre-right government does not have a majority in parliament.

Macron's cherished migration law has been rewritten several times, and the text has included both tightening and easing of immigration policy. Based on the law, the immigration of educated labor should be made easier, but on the other hand, the deportation of immigrants who “disrespect the values ​​of the republic” should be faster than before.

According to the proposal, younger immigrants could be expelled from the country, family reunification should be made more difficult, and regular income and proper insurance should be required from those who come to the country. On the other hand, the job opportunities of those staying in the country illegally should be improved, at least in sectors where there is a labor shortage. These include, for example, the construction industry and health care, as well as the hotel and restaurant industry.

Based on the law, predetermined goals would be set for immigration. This has been opposed by the left because it considers the “goals” to actually be migrant quotas.

Le The current chairman of the National Alliance of Penin Jordan Bardella called for early elections in France on Tuesday, but the government has rejected the idea before.

“We have our own immigration law. It's written, it's ready, and it's a thousand times stricter than the government's version,” Bardella assured, according to The Guardian.