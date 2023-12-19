French legislators approved this Tuesday, December 19, a controversial immigration bill, which must now be signed into law by President Emmanuel Macron for it to come into force. Both houses of Parliament gave the green light to this law, questioned for its stricter provisions and which reduces social assistance benefits for foreigners. The text, supported by the extreme right, reached this vote after long hours of negotiation between deputies and senators. Its objective is to make less attractive the French social model which, according to conservatives, is the “most generous” in all of Europe with foreigners.

First, the Senate, where the right is the majority, approved the text by 214 votes to 114. Later, in the National Assembly (Lower House), the legislators gave it the green light, with 349 votes in favor and 186 against.

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party (RN) was in favor of the text.promoted by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who accepted most of the modifications desired by the Republicans.

However, the minister himself stressed that the approval was obtained “without the votes of the RN deputies.”

The immigration text is definitely voted on.



Darmanin had told the Macronist deputies that, if they maintained voting discipline, the approval would be independent of the support of the extreme right.

The CMP, made up of seven senators and seven deputies, began its work at 5:00 p.m. local time on Monday, and resumed it at 10:30 a.m., after a chaotic night, mainly due to disagreements over social benefits.

“We are going to vote in favor of this text (of the immigration law) as it comes out of the mixed commission,” previously declared far-right deputy Marine Le Pen.hailing it as “an ideological victory for his National Group.

Members of parliament hold banners on voting day on the immigration bill at the National Assembly in Paris, France, on December 19, 2023. © Sarah Meyssonnier-Reuters

For his part, the head of Los Republicanos (LR), Éric Ciotti, said that his party “imposed itself” with its text on immigration, resulting from the mixed commission and that the 62 deputies of that group will support it.

“Today it is the Republicans who, thanks to their work and their ideas, impose this text,” the president of LR told the press, calling the text a “true turning point.”

The objective is to make the French social model less attractive, which, according to Ciotti, is the “most generous” in all of Europe with foreigners, which favors an increase in arrivals.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Socialist Party deputies, Boris Vallaud, condemned it as “an absolute shame” and “a great moment of disgrace.”

“Control yourselves!” reacted left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon on X (ex Twitter). “Do not let the National Group contaminate the laws,” he pleaded.

"Control yourselves!" reacted left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon on X (ex Twitter). "Do not let the National Group contaminate the laws," he pleaded.



“Applying the far-right program is the end of the republican barrage,” also warned the socialist leader Olivier Faure, who invited the Macronist deputies “to remain united” in the face of the Government's initiative. “There are times when convictions must prevail over submission to the leader,” he said.

Restrictions on social benefits

The controversial issue of a minimum period of residence in France so that legal non-European residents can receive social benefits was on the verge of derailing the final negotiations.

The right wanted to introduce a minimum of five years to be entitled to family benefits, housing benefit (APL) or disability compensation benefit (PCH).

According to parliamentary sources, the compromise reached on Tuesday is based, in particular, on a distinction between non-EU foreigners based on whether they “work” or not.

For family subsidies, the enforceable right to housing and the personalized autonomy subsidy, a period of five years has been set for those who do not work. For those who work, the period is 30 months.

To access the APL, which has been the main problem in the whole matter, a residence condition of five years has been set for those who do not work and three months for the rest.

The new restrictions do not apply to foreign students. Refugees and residence permit holders are also excluded from all these measures.

Towards a reform of state medical aid

The ruling party approved a series of measures demanded by the right, including multi-year immigration quotas, to be set by Parliament, and the reintroduction of a crime of illegal residence punishable by a fine.

On Tuesday afternoon, the CMP also confirmed that the regularization of people without papers will be done on a case-by-case basis and under the responsibility of the prefects of the regions.

The Government also responded to the Republicans' ultimatums, in particular with a written commitment to reform state medical aid “in early 2024.”

These concessions worry the associations. “The dams burst one after another,” said Fanélie Carrey-Conte, secretary general of the NGO Cimade, who urges “to stop this race to the abyss.”

In a joint statement, dozens of associations, unions and NGOs, including France terre d'asile and the Ligue des droits de l'homme (Human Rights League), regretted that the text “is the most regressive bill for at least 40 years for the rights and living conditions of foreigners, including those who have been in France for a long time.”

Opponents of an excessively harsh text received support on Tuesday from the French Business Movement, whose leader, Patrick Martin, stressed that the French economy will “massively” need “immigrant labor” in the coming decades.

