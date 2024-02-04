France | Parisians voted hard parking fees for SUVs

Among other things, the motorists' interest organization has criticized the initiative.

Parisians voted in a referendum on Sunday in favor of inoculating owners of large SUVs with triple parking fees in the city.

As a result of the referendum result, parking a car with a combustion engine weighing 1.6 tons or more will cost 18 euros per hour in the city center and 12 euros per hour outside the city center in the future. Electric SUVs have a weight limit of two tons.

“The bigger the car, the more it pollutes,” argued the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo initiative in December.

According to motorists' interest organizations, the initiative should have been rejected because SUV is just a marketing term that doesn't say anything about the car's polluting nature.

French Minister of the Environment Christophe Bechu he also criticized the initiative for unnecessary escalation, although he said that the French should prefer lighter cars.