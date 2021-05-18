Deschamps (i) and Benzema chat in 2013 in Porto Alegre (Brazil). FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Didier Deschamps summoned Karim Benzema to play the soccer European Championship between June and July. The call from the France coach, after a six-year absence, adds another chapter to the Madrid forward’s turbulent relationship with his national team and his home country at a particularly turbulent social moment for descendants of Maghreb immigration. The call comes after more than five years of absence induced by a scandal of criminal and political ramifications. Along the way France won a World Cup, Deschamps accumulated power, and Benzema shed his indolence to prosper on the field of play as the main authority of this Real Madrid, where, at 33 years old, he seems more reliable every day.

“I met with Karim and we had a long discussion,” revealed Deschamps, after the presentation of the list of 26 players. “Then I took some time to reflect, to analyze what we said to each other. That was the most important thing to make my decision. But I will not reveal the content of what we spoke in this meeting, nor the date, nor the place ”.

The drama that separated Benzema from the French team began at the end of 2015, when a criminal gang blackmailed Mathieu Valbuena by threatening to spread a video with sexual content if he did not pay 150,000 euros. The former Marseille player, who at that time frequented the national team, not only refused to pay but also accused Benzema of complicity with those who extorted him. Valbuena declared before the judge that his teammate knew the criminals and had served as an intermediary, inciting him to pay the ransom. The Versailles prosecutor’s office, in charge of investigating the case, did not hesitate: they accused Benzema of “complicity in an attempt to blackmail”. After a lengthy investigation, last January the judge decided to hold the oral trial in October.

More information

Deschamps stopped summoning him coinciding with the beginning of the investigations, which included the arrest of the player in a police station. Benzema felt mistreated and unprotected by those he assumed owed him loyalty. In 2016, after seeing himself out of the Eurocup organized by France, he offered an interview in the newspaper Brand and accused the coach of cowardice, at best. “He has yielded to pressure from a racist section of France,” he declared. Deschamps responded bitterly: “I can never forget it, it was violent and unacceptable.” The coach did not forget. At least while Olivier Giroud, the nine Chelsea, something like his fetish player, continued to score goals on a more or less regular basis. The decline of tank with which France lifted the World Cup in Russia in 2018 has been one of the stimuli of the rapprochement. The reasons of political opportunity have not been lacking.

A faithful representative of the tormented third generation of Algerian immigrants in France, the first thing Benzema postulated when he called him the senior team more than a decade ago was that he would always carry Algeria “in his heart”, and that if he wore the tricolor uniform he would he did it exclusively for reasons of sporting logic. The far right did not take long to point him out. The deep social tension that overwhelms the lives of the French, polarized between the denunciations of the National Front and what the president, Emmanuel Macron, defines as “separatism”, is reflected in the trajectory of Benzema with his selection. While Zidane, son of kabiles, never claimed anything, his ward in Madrid, grandson of kabiles, has not stopped expressing a kind of double loyalty, very typical of his generation, which has even led him to question the lyrics of La Marseillaise for considering her violent. Strange scruple for a devotee of the funniest lyricists of the world. hip hop.

“Neither you understand it, nor I understand it, nor does anyone understand it,” said Zidane when recently asked if he understood the reasons for Benzema’s absence from the world champion team. The tutelage of the Madrid coach, legend of France and friend of Deschamps, has not only served to approximate positions that seemed irreconcilable. It has allowed Benzema to reach a level of confidence difficult to understand otherwise. His 29 goals and eight assists for Madrid this season are the culmination of the period of greatest stability and leadership he has experienced in his career.

“I am very proud to return with the France team and the confidence they give me,” Benzema posted on his Twitter account. “Thanks to my family, my friends, my club, you … and all those who have supported me and given me strength on a daily basis.”

Noël Le Graët, the president of the French Football Federation, had been slipping for months that he wanted an attack made up of Griezmann, Benzema and Mbappé in the next European Championship. The modest confessions of Le Graët coincided with the claim of a part of public opinion. Since Benzema played his last game with France, on October 8, 2015 against Armenia (4-0, two goals and one assist from him), the consensus had not favored him so much. Politically, and sportingly, the call seems appropriate to Deschamps’ plans. After all, the sentence for the attempted blackmail case will be issued when the Eurocup is res judicata.

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.