” NOT We are in a silent war. The Israelis inflict daily violence on the 350,000 Palestinian inhabitants of East Jerusalem. It is a strategy of dislocation of our neighborhoods, aiming to install more and more settlers and, in fine, to achieve our departure or our expulsion. “ Kutaybah Odeh, president of the social center of al-Bustan, a district of Silwan, an important district of East Jerusalem, does not mince his words. On Wednesday, he intervened by videoconference, during a press conference organized by Patrice Leclerc, mayor of Gennevilliers, and Jacques Picard, municipal councilor of Corbeil-Essonnes, to “The protection of populations in East Jerusalem”.

The numbers are there. Hundreds of families have lost their homes, evicted by force, constrained by the threat of settlers and their associations, Ela’ad and Ateret Cohanim. The goal of the Israeli government: to Judaize more and more Jerusalem in order to extinguish once and for all the claim of the Palestinians to make the eastern part of the city their capital. As Kutaybah Odeh recalled, “In 2020, the Israeli authorities announced their decision to authorize the construction of 3,100 new colonial units in East Jerusalem”. In Silwan, 40% of the inhabitants live with this sword of Damocles above their heads. Today, 18,000 homes are threatened with destruction.

A “global strategy of expulsion and colonization”

A situation qualified as ” insupportable “ by Hervé Neau, the mayor of Rezé, in Loire-Atlantique, who denounces a “Global strategy of expulsion and colonization” assumed by the Israeli authorities. Like other French local authorities, cities and departments, Rezé has been involved, since 2007, in cooperation with Abou Dis, another district of East Jerusalem, in particular in support of the medical center and the cultural center of Silwan. As Fanny Sallé, Loire-Atlantique departmental councilor in charge of international relations, points out, “26 municipalities in our department have signed a pact of friendship and political support with the Palestinian authorities in the governorate of Jerusalem. Because we no longer want to be spectators of colonization ”. An initiative that is therefore “A political stake” and which allows the sensitization and participation of citizens during debates and meetings on the occasion of the visit of Palestinian officials and local delegations to East Jerusalem.

Communist MP for Gennevilliers, Elsa Faucillon, who often speaks on the subject in the National Assembly, fully supports this mobilization of elected officials and communities. For Jacques Picard, “We cannot passively witness, as we watch a lava flow, the destruction of these districts”. Recalling that a letter was sent to the Israeli Prime Minister asking for “To put an end to the demolition program and to the constant pressure of the settlers”, Patrice Leclerc also asks the French government “To intervene strongly in this direction”. Kutaybah Odeh launches a dignified appeal “To French diplomacy to put pressure on the Israeli authorities” and invites elected officials to go there to “Report the situation”.