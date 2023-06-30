Nanterre, more clashes and violence after the death of the Nahels. Over 660 arrested and 249 officers injured

Third night of violence for the murder of Nahel, the 17-year-old Algerian killed by an agent in Nanterre.



The French capital was severely hit by looting and riots: over 660 arrested and 249 officers injured. At least a hundred people with their faces covered by balaclavas looted the shops of the Les Halles shopping center in central Paris tonight. The policeman who killed the 17-year-old with a shot from his service weapon two days ago, “is devastated” and asks the young man’s “forgiveness”. The lawyer of the now imprisoned agent, Laurent-Franck Lienard told BFM TV. “He – added the lawyer – doesn’t get up in the morning to kill people. He didn’t want to kill”.

The French President Emmanuel Macron he will chair a new meeting of the interministerial crisis unit at 1pm in Paris, for the second time in two days. The head of state has in fact left the summit of the EU European Council in Brussels.

The priority is to “guarantee” “national cohesion, which involves a return to republican order”. Word of the French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne who – Bfmtv reports – expressed herself during her visit to the police station of Evry-Courcouronnes, in the Ile-de-France region, after the third night of violence and riots in various cities of France following the death of 17-year-old Nahel. When asked about the possibility of introducing a state of emergency, Borne replied that the government will examine “all the hypotheses” this afternoon.

“We have reflected on the best answers we can give – the premier told the policemen – We want to pay tribute to your work”. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron left the work of the European Council early to return to Paris. The French president will be represented by German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

